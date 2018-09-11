You can own a TVR Sagaris in the U.S. if you're willing to assemble it

Turn 10 Studios just released the list of cars in Forza Horizon 4. Way down that lengthy roll call, in between the 1962 Triumph Spitfire (Barn Find) and 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12 (Barn Find), you'll find the 2005 TVR Sagaris. However, if you can put together $58,070, you don't need to settle for playing games with a virtual Sagaris. A small company in Gran Canaria, Spain, called Grex Automotive is offering 10 rolling-chassis kits for that very car, here called the Sagaris GT, to go on sale next year.
Yes, the purchase price is a touch more than the MSRP for Forza Horizon 4, but you can pay in installments, and a left-hand-drive chassis doesn't cost anything extra. Grex has broken the Sagaris GT into 14 assemblies; the first four including the chassis and body need to be bought together, but the remaining 10 bundles — steering, braking, fuel, suspension, cooling, lights, electrical, window glass, 18-inch alloy Spider wheels, and interior — can be ordered when you wish. The extra shipping costs will raise the price, of course, but that'll give owners time to build a Sagaris far better than the originals were put together during their short production run from 2003 to 2006.
Arriving sans engine or transmission, the engine bay's been engineered to accept General Motors LS V8 crate engines. They'll provide U.S.-approved acceleration beyond the inline-six of the original 400-horsepower models, but Grex can adapt the bay for other motors for additional cost. The company says that the rolling chassis comes in at 2,371 pounds. With a 485-hp LS3, Grex says the run to 60 miles per hour should come in 3.5 seconds or less, with a 185-mph top speed and a 2.9-second braking time from 60 mph to zero. A 638-hp LS9 should get you everywhere even faster. Including the hospital.
We can't put too much stress on the admonition that you'll want to know what you're doing behind the wheel of a Sagaris. Described perfectly as "simple, brutal machines," TVR built a 60-year reputation with some of the hairiest-chested sports cars to ever shred a rear tire or swap ends though a corner. With no traction control and no ABS, a TVR delivers just as much trouble as you go looking for. And with no airbags, you'll feel it when the trouble hits.
But at this price, and since TVR's latest revival almost certainly won't make it here, we think this kind of potential trouble is worth it.
