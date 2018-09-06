Burt Reynolds dies of cardiac arrest at 82

Burt Reynolds has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 82, according to a statement released by his agent, Todd Eisner.
Automotive enthusiasts will forever remember Reynolds' performance as the star of Smokey and the Bandit, where he eluded police in a classic black and gold Pontiac Trans Am, but he actually had a long and storied history with fast cars on film. The peak of his career may have been in 1997 when he received an Oscar nomination for his role in Boogie Nights.
Reynolds is survived by his adopted son, Quinton.
