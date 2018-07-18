Volkswagen crushed by boulder on mountain road in southwest China

Mountain roads pose countless hazards, even if you're a capable and cautious driver. In China's Sichuan province, heavy rains caused a boulder to slide down a cliff and smash an unlucky Volkswagen. According to The West Australian, all four passengers survived and were treated for minor injuries.
Dashcam footage from a following car shows the poorly-timed boulder slide down and crush the car. The video quality is poor, but it looks like the roof completely caved in. The lucky occupants were able to free themselves from the car. Police have closed the road.
