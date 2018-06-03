GM VP Mark Reuss crashes Chevy Corvette ZR1 pace car ahead of Indy race

A 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 pace car crash led to a 27-minute delay of the 2018 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. General Motors executive vice president of global product development Mark Reuss was behind the wheel. Both the driver and passenger Mark Sand, an IndyCar official, were unharmed and exited the vehicle after the incident.
"We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released," according to a statement from General Motors. "It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car's safety systems performed as expected."
Will Power, winner of this year's Indy 500, said after the race, "I felt really bad for whoever was in the pace car. It's very easy to do, and the traction control must have been turned off. Wasn't really his fault."
A backup pace car was brought out, driven by IndyCar veteran Oriol Servià. Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race.
