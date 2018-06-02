How to find a car that's perfect for audiophiles

Try out Autoblog's Car Finder tool to find your next new car.

We get it: you're into music, and you want options that make it easy to listen to the music formats you like. Luckily, many modern cars offer an array of options for streaming or playing tunes. There's the well-known Bluetooth functionality that most cars have. Satellite radio is another important one. But since many folks use their smartphones as media devices in the car, the adoption of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay have become important and convenient interfaces.But how do you find a car that supports the music-playing options you want? You could sort through every manufacturer's spreadsheet looking for what trim package will get you satellite radio, or you could simply hop on over to our Car Finder tool. It's simple: selecting the Music filter eliminates any cars that don't have both Bluetooth and satellite radio. We've found that the presence of both of these features generally indicates that other qualities that music aficionados appreciate will be present: premium speakers, subwoofers, that sort of thing. It'll vary from car to car, but generally, vehicles you find using the Music filter will be a better choice.You can also filter further to make sure the car has the right sort of smartphone interface for your device. Choose the Android Auto or Apple CarPlay sub-filters to pare things down further. And you can also apply any other of the Car Finder filters on top of this, like vehicle type, size, or even transmission type. Enter as many criteria as you want to find the perfect car for you.