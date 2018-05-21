VW highlights five custom cars from Atlas to Arteon

The Wörthersee VW meet in Europe may be the biggest and most famous, but it's far from the only one. An American counterpart, SoWo: The European Experience, kicked off this weekend in Georgia for European cars. And as with Wörthersee, VW had some new custom vehicles to show off. It brought modified versions of the Jetta, Golf, Arteon, Atlas and Tiguan. Though none of them offer the performance or production possibility of the Golf TCR shown in Europe, they're striking nonetheless.
2018 VW Atlas Tanner Foust SEMA Concept
The most impressive of the five is the Atlas customized by VW rallycross driver and former Top Gear USA host Tanner Foust. It features huge, knobby off-road tires on black wheels, plus beefy bolt-on fender flares to cover them. Up top is a cargo rack fitted with a bunch of off-road lights, and there's an access ladder on the rear hatch to get to the top. Inside, the seats feature plaid fabric inserts.
2018 VW Golf R Abstract Concept
The Golf R Abstract gets its name from the custom vinyl wrap that covers it. In addition to the flashy livery, it sits an inch lower thanks to lowering springs, and rides atop 20-inch wheels. It has custom side skirts and a new exhaust system, the latter of which mainly alters the sound. Inside, the main upgrade is a steering wheel with real carbon fiber and blue stitching on black leather.
2019 VW Jetta R-Line SoCal
One of the newest additions to the VW line is the redesigned Jetta that has been redesigned even more for the show circuit. It features prototype aftermarket coilovers to lower it about 3 inches. The white paint scheme features stripes that VW says are inspired by the second-generation Jetta. Dashes of tennis ball green appear on the white wheels and the side mirrors that add a bit of pizzazz and complement the jagged green design on the black roof.
2019 VW Arteon R-Line Highlight
The Arteon R-Line Highlight definitely has the most apt name, considering the whole thing is highlighter yellow-green. It's the most lightly modified car here, since aside from the bold color, the only changes are the wheels and suspension. Another prototype aftermarket coilover suspension lets it sit roughly 3 inches lower than a normal one, and it has 20-inch wheels.
2018 VW Tiguan R-Line Aero
This Tiguan can get seriously low, nearly 5 inches lower than stock, thanks to its aftermarket air suspension. It drops down on 20-inch wheels. On top of that, it has a bold vinyl wrap across the whole body, plus it has an extra cargo compartment on the roof.
