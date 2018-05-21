VW highlights five custom cars from Atlas to Arteon

slide-7337443 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337431 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337439 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337438 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337437 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337432 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337433 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337434 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337435 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7337436 Image Credit: Volkswagen



The most impressive of the five is the Atlas customized by VW rallycross driver and former 2018 VW Golf R Abstract Concept The most impressive of the five is the Atlas customized by VW rallycross driver and former Top Gear USA host Tanner Foust. It features huge, knobby off-road tires on black wheels, plus beefy bolt-on fender flares to cover them. Up top is a cargo rack fitted with a bunch of off-road lights, and there's an access ladder on the rear hatch to get to the top. Inside, the seats feature plaid fabric inserts.

The 2019 VW Jetta R-Line SoCal The Golf R Abstract gets its name from the custom vinyl wrap that covers it. In addition to the flashy livery, it sits an inch lower thanks to lowering springs, and rides atop 20-inch wheels. It has custom side skirts and a new exhaust system, the latter of which mainly alters the sound. Inside, the main upgrade is a steering wheel with real carbon fiber and blue stitching on black leather.

One of the newest additions to the VW line is 2019 VW Arteon R-Line Highlight One of the newest additions to the VW line is the redesigned Jetta that has been redesigned even more for the show circuit. It features prototype aftermarket coilovers to lower it about 3 inches. The white paint scheme features stripes that VW says are inspired by the second-generation Jetta. Dashes of tennis ball green appear on the white wheels and the side mirrors that add a bit of pizzazz and complement the jagged green design on the black roof.

The Arteon R-Line Highlight definitely has the most apt name, considering the whole thing is highlighter yellow-green. It's the most lightly modified car here, since aside from the bold color, the only changes are the wheels and suspension. Another prototype aftermarket coilover suspension lets it sit roughly 3 inches lower than a normal one, and it has 20-inch wheels. 2018 VW Tiguan R-Line Aero

