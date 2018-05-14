Devel Sixty 6-wheeler shown in video ‘smoking’ a Mercedes-AMG GT

Devel Motors has begun testing the Sixty, a 6x6
oil tanker raised SUV suitable for the coming Ragnarok, and they've taken to the track to demonstrate its usefulness in, uh, outrunning the undead hordes that surely await us all. Also, are they rollin' coal?
First up is a Mercedes-AMG GT, which goes down in a cloud (actually two clouds) of Sixty exhaust smoke. Devel released the drag race in a short video clip, and we know the identity of the vanquished supercar thanks to a separate video from blogger Mo Vlogs, who was riding shotgun inside of it and provides a more comprehensive look at the drag race. In fact, he also shows us the Sixty outrunning a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.
First shown in Dubai last fall, the six-wheel-drive Sixty is powered by a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 that generates 720 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Devel says it does 0-60 in 5.8 seconds.
The YouTube video prompted one commenter to ask whether the vehicle runs on coal and another to remark, "The aerodynamics of a fridge. The looks of an apocalyptic train. The smoke of a chimney." Devel in its post promises "The production version of Devel Sixty will (be) as fast as the concept but with minimal exhaust emission."
Devel is perhaps better known for promising a 5,000-hp Sixteen hypercar, which it claims will hit speeds of around 310 miles per hour, thanks to its 12.3-liter quad-turbo V16.
The Sixty will be built in the U.S. and will go for a cool $450,000. No word on when the first vehicle is expected to be delivered.
