Army sergeant found guilty in dropping Humvees from a plane

A former U.S. Army sergeant has been found guilty of intentionally destroying three Humvees lost during a training exercise in which they were dropped from a cargo plane in Germany. The Humvees can be seen in the video above plunging to the ground after their parachute straps were severed.

A court-martial jury in Vilseck, Germany found Sgt. John T. Skipper guilty of three counts of "destroying military property with a value of more than $500" and providing a false statement, according to NPR. He'll be demoted from sergeant to private and be sentenced to a bad-conduct discharge, according to Stars and Stripes, but he'll be spared the maximum possible punishment of a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and up to 10 years in prison.

Skipper, 29, was charged a year ago in connection with the incident, which took place in April 2016 during a training exercise in Germany. The jury ruled that at some point during the air-drop preparation, he intentionally cut the parachute straps on the three High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles.



He's also the second soldier punished for the incident, following the sergeant first class heard laughing and cursing on the video, who was given an administrative letter of reprimand, per Stars and Stripes.

The video of the air drop had been viewed more than 1.9 million times as of this writing.