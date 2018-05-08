This is what $175,000 gets you in a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S560

-
EngineTwin-turbocharged 4.0L V8
Power463 HP / 516 LB-FT
Transmission9-Speed Automatic
DrivetrainAWD
Seating5
MPG16 CITY / 25 HWY
Base Price$169,595
As Tested Price$175,595
Our particular example was quite modestly equipped in regards to options. Only two options were extra cost, and they included polished 20-inch wheels for $5,000, and a $1,000 Designo interior. The final cost came to $175,595. This also means that items such as the Burmester sound system, reclining, heated and cooled rear seats, Mercedes' fancy pants perfume system, and four-zone automatic climate control are all standard features on the Mercedes-Maybach. Oh, and it also includes leather everywhere.
It's such a fancy vehicle that we wanted to bring you a little closer to it than normal. As such, we've highlighted a number of the most interesting features in a series of short videos. Check them out below and wallow in the opulence.
We start in the back seat and examine how plush the accommodations are.
But what really makes the rear seats stand out is how they let you stretch out.
Mercedes-Maybach puts on quite the light show, too.