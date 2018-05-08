Quick Spin

This is what $175,000 gets you in a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S560

This is what $175,000 gets you

May 8th 2018 at 1:49PM
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  •   Engine
    Twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8
  •   Power
    463 HP / 516 LB-FT
  •   Transmission
    9-Speed Automatic
  •   Drivetrain
    AWD
  •   Seating
    5
  •   MPG
    16 CITY / 25 HWY
  •   Base Price
    $169,595
  •   As Tested Price
    $175,595
Many cars that come into our office are pretty mainstream. They're Chevys, Toyotas, Hyundais and such. But sometimes we get something special, such as a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S560 4MATIC. Now, it is the "entry-level" Maybach with "just" the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and the lowest Maybach base price. But, it still starts at a not-unsubstantial $169,595, which also makes it the third-most expensive S-Class behind the V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach S650 and the most expensive V12 Mercedes-AMG S65. That V8 also makes a healthy and smooth 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Our particular example was quite modestly equipped in regards to options. Only two options were extra cost, and they included polished 20-inch wheels for $5,000, and a $1,000 Designo interior. The final cost came to $175,595. This also means that items such as the Burmester sound system, reclining, heated and cooled rear seats, Mercedes' fancy pants perfume system, and four-zone automatic climate control are all standard features on the Mercedes-Maybach. Oh, and it also includes leather everywhere.

It's such a fancy vehicle that we wanted to bring you a little closer to it than normal. As such, we've highlighted a number of the most interesting features in a series of short videos. Check them out below and wallow in the opulence.

We start in the back seat and examine how plush the accommodations are.

But what really makes the rear seats stand out is how they let you stretch out.

Mercedes-Maybach puts on quite the light show, too.
Featured Gallery2018 Mercedes-Maybach S560 4MATIC
Mercedes-Benz Quick Spins Sedan Luxury mercedes-maybach
Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.

