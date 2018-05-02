Armored truck showers highway with $600k in cash

The driver apparently only learned what was going on when another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of the armored truck. Yes, this is probably the same person who'd remind a teacher that no homework had been assigned yet for the weekend.
Police responded to the scene and were trying to collect as much money as possible. There were reports of other drivers scooping up cash from the road, along with people in the adjacent neighborhood scaling a highway fence to grab money.
A Brinks truck lost money in I-70 near Sam Jones Expressway. Troopers are investigating & following up on tips about people who stopped to take💰— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 2, 2018
Anyone who picked up money can be charged with theft
If you have money from the incident to return, contact the Indiana State Police
While it sounds like a chance of a lifetime to earn a quick buck — or entire bag of cash — on the way to work, these 'lucky' commuters could be in for a rude awakening. That money comes with a price, since taking it is technically theft.
A state trooper said video from the scene will be used to spot the license plates of anyone who picked up money. As for the driver of the Brinks truck, we're guessing a promotion might be off the table for the foreseeable future.
