Armored truck showers highway with $600k in cash

This is the type of traffic jam anyone could love

May 2nd 2018 at 2:05PM
Sometimes it really pays to get to work on-time. That was the case Wednesday morning, when a Brinks truck showered commuters in Indianapolis with approximately $600,000 dollars in cash. The incident occurred when a rear door opened as the truck was traveling on Interstate 70. According to this report, bags and bundles of money, along with loose bills, came showering out of the truck before it could come a stop.



The driver apparently only learned what was going on when another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of the armored truck. Yes, this is probably the same person who'd remind a teacher that no homework had been assigned yet for the weekend.

Police responded to the scene and were trying to collect as much money as possible. There were reports of other drivers scooping up cash from the road, along with people in the adjacent neighborhood scaling a highway fence to grab money.



While it sounds like a chance of a lifetime to earn a quick buck — or entire bag of cash — on the way to work, these 'lucky' commuters could be in for a rude awakening. That money comes with a price, since taking it is technically theft.

A state trooper said video from the scene will be used to spot the license plates of anyone who picked up money. As for the driver of the Brinks truck, we're guessing a promotion might be off the table for the foreseeable future.

