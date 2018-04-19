Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starting price is $500 cheaper for 2018

Hyundai revealed its updated 2018 Sonata Hybrid and PHEV at the Chicago Auto Show this year. They feature freshened styling inside and out, and some mechanical updates that we expect will make the cars better to drive. Now we've learned that Hyundai has improved a couple of other things about the conventional Sonata Hybrid, one of which is the price.
The starting price for the 2018 Sonata Hybrid in base SE trim is $500 less than the 2017 model. That means the SE starts at $26,385. In addition to the lower base price, the entry-level Sonata Hybrid also picks up standard blind-spot warning, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
The Sonata Hybrid Limited is a bit more expensive now. Its new base price of $31,385 is $400 more than the 2017 model. But to make up for it, Hyundai has made the panoramic sunroof a standard feature. The Limited's optional Ultimate Package is now $550 cheaper, too, and includes additional safety features not previously offered, specifically automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist. Two more convenience features new to the Ultimate Package are a wireless phone charger and a heated steering wheel.
If these updates sound like enough to get you into a new Sonata Hybrid, the good news is you won't have to wait to pick one up. They're available now at a Hyundai dealer near you.
