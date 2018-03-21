2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport introduced with new engine

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport its getting its own exclusive engine to help separate it from the rest of the Tucson lineup. It will also get some bragging rights over rivals like the Toyota RAV4.
Now, don't get too excited and imagine yourself racing Mustangs and Camaros in your Hyundai-badged compact SUV. The Tucson Sport comes exclusively with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 181-horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. This does make the Tucson Sport the most powerful variant in the Tucson range - though the differences are pretty modest. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder offers 164 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, while the optional 1.6-liter turbocharged four serves up 175 hp and 195 lb-ft.
Coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission with a SHIFTRONIC manual mode, buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive.
Standard features on the Sport include 19-inch alloy wheels, blind spot warning, proximity key with push-button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift-knob, and dual-zone automatic temperature control.
The 2018 Tucson Sport in front-wheel-drive format starts at $25,150, while the Sport equipped with AWD has a starting MSRP of $26,550. This puts the Sport model right in the middle of the Tucson range, which stretches from the base SE model at $22,550, upward to $30,825 for the Limited trim fitted with the turbo four-cylinder and AWD.
