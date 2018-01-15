Volkswagen's new Jetta gets a digital cockpit

Jan 15th 2018 at 9:52PM
Volkswagen has revealed its 2019 Jetta at the Detroit Auto Show. The all new Jetta will get a new techy package for the 2018 year. It will be built on the MQB platform and will feature a digital cockpit with driver assistance features. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

