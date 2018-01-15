Volkswagen's new Jetta gets a digital cockpit

Volkswagen has revealed its 2019 Jetta at the Detroit Auto Show . The all new Jetta will get a new techy package for the 2018 year. It will be built on the MQB platform and will feature a digital cockpit with driver assistance features. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

