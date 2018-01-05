This off-road restomod International Scout II is rad, and very green

Well, count this one as something we'd seriously consider bidding on at RM Sotheby's in Arizona later this month. Amidst all the fancy, extremely high-dollar sports cars is this tastefully modified 1977 International Scout II Traveler. I mean, that paint job alone ... it's so very awesomely green. That white roof too. The interior has even maintained an appropriate degree of 1970s-ness.
But beyond the visuals, you'll spot all the work that went on under the skin to make this Scout a serious, modern off-roader. As Senior Editor Alex Kierstein pointed out facetiously, "that Scout needs more leaf springs." It also has a 6.0-liter GM V8 crate motor; likely the Vortec L96 good for at least 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. It also has a GM 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a Dana 300 transfer case. And for what it's worth, its Warn XD9000i is a serious winch.
This Scout II will be offered without reserve and is expected to go for between $70,000 and $90,000 when it rolls across the stage at the Arizona Biltmore Jan. 18 or 19. We're going to start scrounging the couch for extra change.
Related Video:
But beyond the visuals, you'll spot all the work that went on under the skin to make this Scout a serious, modern off-roader. As Senior Editor Alex Kierstein pointed out facetiously, "that Scout needs more leaf springs." It also has a 6.0-liter GM V8 crate motor; likely the Vortec L96 good for at least 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. It also has a GM 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a Dana 300 transfer case. And for what it's worth, its Warn XD9000i is a serious winch.
This Scout II will be offered without reserve and is expected to go for between $70,000 and $90,000 when it rolls across the stage at the Arizona Biltmore Jan. 18 or 19. We're going to start scrounging the couch for extra change.
Related Video: