Auctions

This off-road restomod International Scout II is rad, and very green

Up for auction at RM Sotheby's Arizona, it boasts a 6.0-liter V8 and modern off-road mods

Jan 5th 2018 at 5:15PM
  • Image Credit: Patrick Ernzen | RM Sotheby's
Well, count this one as something we'd seriously consider bidding on at RM Sotheby's in Arizona later this month. Amidst all the fancy, extremely high-dollar sports cars is this tastefully modified 1977 International Scout II Traveler. I mean, that paint job alone ... it's so very awesomely green. That white roof too. The interior has even maintained an appropriate degree of 1970s-ness.

But beyond the visuals, you'll spot all the work that went on under the skin to make this Scout a serious, modern off-roader. As Senior Editor Alex Kierstein pointed out facetiously, "that Scout needs more leaf springs." It also has a 6.0-liter GM V8 crate motor; likely the Vortec L96 good for at least 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. It also has a GM 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a Dana 300 transfer case. And for what it's worth, its Warn XD9000i is a serious winch.

This Scout II will be offered without reserve and is expected to go for between $70,000 and $90,000 when it rolls across the stage at the Arizona Biltmore Jan. 18 or 19. We're going to start scrounging the couch for extra change.

