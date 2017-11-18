Massive 12-car pileup and death of Daniel Hegarty cast shadow on Macau GP

The Macau Grand Prix takes place on a notoriously difficult street circuit that claims numerous cars, drivers, and riders every single year. The 2017 event is no different, with a 12-car pileup claiming half the field on the first lap of GT car qualifying. Daniel Juncadella, at the front of the pack, hit a barrier and spun in such a way that the rest of the field behind him bunched up in a chain reaction of collisions that red-flagged the session. Eight cars restarted the qualifying session.
During the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which takes place on the same weekend, disaster struck as 31-year-old Daniel Hegarty crashed at high speed into a barrier. Hegarty was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Glenn Irwin was named the winner of the GP after the race was canceled on the sixth lap.
"The win is all irrelevant now and I wouldn't have won the race had it gone the distance," said Irwin.
"It's a tragic end to the day. That's road racing and it's tough."
The last rider to die during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was Luis Carreira in 2012.
