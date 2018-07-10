Cars with the worst lease turn-in condition rankings

slide-7373023

Automotive leasing has become an increasingly popular option for drivers in America who want to drive a late-model vehicle but don't want to spend too much of their hard-earned money on the full lump sum purchase price. But leasing has also helped flood the used-car market with a lot of newish vehicles with relatively low mileage.

To help buyers know which vehicles tend to be treated the best and worst by the people driving them under lease, the team from Carvana examined lease-turn-in cars and trucks on the vehicle marketplace where dealerships buy and sell automobiles. A third-party rates these vehicles on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 being a 0 being a 'Scrap Heap' and 5 being 'Like New.'

Carvana examined the condition ratings of 271,866 vehicles from the 2015 model year between January 1, 2018 and June 17, 2018. Here are the vehicles with the lowest average lease-turn-in condition scores.