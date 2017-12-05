Photos

The best of Radwood 2

Mercedes-Benz, Eunos
Radwood is an annual celebration of all things automotive from the '80s and '90s. The second round took place in Anaheim, California, and featured everything from German touring sedans to full-size American wagons to JDM imports, including a few from Mazda's personal collection. 

People showed up in period costume, and the trophies looked like old Nintendo cartridges. Think Goodwood or Pebble Beach, but with K Cars and DeLoreans. 

This wasn't nearly everything onsite, but it's a nice collection of some of the most notable entrants and a few found in the parking lot outside.
Eunos Cosmo

Mazda Miata M Coupe

Mazda 929

Infiniti Q45t

Acura Legend

Datsun 280Z Black Gold

Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

Mitsubishi Delica

Mitsubishi Delica

Volkswagen Westfalia Camper

Saab 900 Turbo

The French Connection

Ford LTD LX

Pontiac Bonneville SSE

Buick Roadmaster

Chrysler LeBaron

Dodge Mini Ram Van

Daihatsu Charade

Jaguar XJ-S, Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance

Lincoln Town Car, Audi 80

European Row

Mercedes-Benz SL

Mercedes-Benz SL600

Mercedes-Benz SL500

Mercedes-Benz W123

Mercedes-Benz 190E

Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

Audi 80

BMW 850Ci

BMW M5

BMW M3

BMW 325i Touring

BMW 325is

BMW M3

Ferrari Testarossa

Porsche 928, Porsche 911

Porsche 911

Alfa Romeo Milano

Alfa Romeo Milano

Ford Escort RS Cosworth

DeLorean DMC-12

Chrysler LeBaron

Buick Roadmaster

Chevrolet Corvette

Jeep Cherokee

Ford Explorer

DeLorean DMC-12, Mercedes-Benz C126

Pontiac Firebird

Honda CRX

Honda CRX

Acura NSX

Mazda RX-7, Eunos Cosmo

Datsun 300ZX

Mitsubishi Eclipse, Nissan Skyline GT-R

Little Tokyo

Range Rover

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mitsubishi Triton

Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

Found in the parking lot.
Mercedes-Benz 190E

Found in the parking lot.
Pontiac Fiero

Found in the parking lot.
Eagle Talon

Found in the parking lot.
