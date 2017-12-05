slide-7174319

Radwood is an annual celebration of all things automotive from the '80s and '90s. The second round took place in Anaheim, California, and featured everything from German touring sedans to full-size American wagons to JDM imports, including a few from Mazda's personal collection.

People showed up in period costume, and the trophies looked like old Nintendo cartridges. Think Goodwood or Pebble Beach, but with K Cars and DeLoreans.

This wasn't nearly everything onsite, but it's a nice collection of some of the most notable entrants and a few found in the parking lot outside.