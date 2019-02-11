Would you do it all over again?
“Considering all factors (price, performance, reliability, comfort, enjoyment, etc.), would you get this car if you had it to do all over again?”
That's the question Consumer Reports asks its online and print subscribers each and every year, and the results are telling. From the responses of owners, CR then assigns each make and model an overall satisfaction score.
We've assembled a list of 10 vehicles with the lowest scores in their categories. For more, check out the article from Consumer Reports.
Jeep RenegadeComing in 10th place is the Jeep Renegade. It's the off-road brand's smallest and least expensive vehicle, and Consumer Reports cites its styling and cargo space as positives. But its poor ride, uncomfortable seats, and poor visibility are drawbacks. The Renegade's poor-performing nine-speed automatic transmission is the biggest sore spot.
Toyota C-HR
In ninth spot is the Toyota C-HR. It's the only vehicle from Toyota on this list, and it's dinged for poor visibility caused by its out-there styling, and the lack of all-wheel drive is an issue since many of its competitors offer it.
Consumer Reports also highlights the C-HR's poor acceleration performance.
Chevrolet TraxThe Chevrolet Trax shows up in seventh place. Consumer Reports has nothing positive to say about Chevy's tiny crossover, calling it "a model cheaply cobbled together from the underwhelming, built-to-price Sonic." Ouch.
Nissan PathfinderThe latest Nissan Pathfinder switched the vehicle from a traditional body-on-frame SUV into a car-based crossover. Consumer Reports says it's "practical but rather boring to drive." Similar sentiments could apply to many of the Pathfinder's competitors, but it's certainly fair to say Nissan's three-row 'ute "doesn't stand out from its many peers."
Cadillac ATSCadillac dropped the ATS sedan, but the coupe is still available for 2019. It's competitive with its European peers, but Consumer Reports says it's "maddening to live with." Part of the blame likely lies with the automaker's divisive CUE infotainment system, which has drawn complaints since it was introduced by consumers and reviewers alike.
Nissan Versa NoteThe Nissan Versa Note falls into fifth spot on the least satisfying cars list. The Note offers way more space inside that you'd expect from a subcompact hatchback, but Consumer Reports dings it for an awkward driving position and irritating continuously variable transmission.
Lexus ISThe Lexus IS may stand out for its reputation for reliability, but Consumer Reports suggests that it's best avoided. "The IS doesn't come close" to matching the ride and handling of its main competitors, the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, according to the magazine. It's also dinged for a "cramped interior and mediocre fuel economy."
Dodge Journey
The Dodge Journey is "a dated and mediocre performer," according to Consumer Reports. It's sells in decent numbers, likely due to attractive pricing and an abundance of lease and rebate deals, but its poor fuel economy and cramped third row draw complaints.
Consumer Reports also cites the Journey's poor IIHS small overlap crash-test rating and "subpar reliability" as major problems areas.
Nissan Sentra
The final Nissan on this list is the compact Sentra sedan. Consumer Reports says "the ride is stiff and the driving experience is ho-hum and joyless." The Sentra is also called out for its poor acceleration performance, which is "among the slowest in its class."
It's worth noting that three Nissan products appear on Consumer Reports' list of the least satisfying vehicles. No other brand has more than one vehicle on the list.
Acura ILX
And now we come to the biggest loser in Consumer Reports' list of the 10 Least Satisfying Cars to own: the Acura ILX.
The ILX is marred by its "hard ride, loud cabin, and lack of some essential features." The big problem is that it just isn't worth its premium price point, according to CR. Add it all up and you get the worst owner satisfaction score in America.
It should be noted that Acura updated the ILX for 2019, and you can read our initial impressions here.