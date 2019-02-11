slide-7519032

“Considering all factors (price, performance, reliability, comfort, enjoyment, etc.), would you get this car if you had it to do all over again?”

That's the question Consumer Reports asks its online and print subscribers each and every year, and the results are telling. From the responses of owners, CR then assigns each make and model an overall satisfaction score.

We've assembled a list of 10 vehicles with the lowest scores in their categories. For more, check out the article from Consumer Reports.