What's in a name? Just ask the guy who slips the words "my Ferrari" into every third sentence. You have to call cars something to differentiate them from, say, loaves of bread. If you're German, this usually means assigning a specimen-collection tag, like E350. If you're American, you oversell: the Pontiac Parisienne, for example. Beyond just marking a product, a model name can make a marque; ask Acura what the Legend did for its brand. A name can also doom, like when Buick discovered Quebec buyers weren't keen on driving a LaCrosse, as it's local slang for self-gratification.

Certain poorly chosen model names are legendary. Ford, or more likely highly paid consultants, had romantic, interstellar intentions when they pulled the name Probe out of their, um, heads, but it instead only evoked the snap! of latex gloves and extraterrestrial incursions.

The most superb car names, however, are born in Japan, expressed in Latin letters instead of Japanese characters. Japanese manufacturers are often more concerned with "mouth feel" and what pleasant sound a certain combination of words or letters might make, discounting silly things such as grammar and relevance. The Mitsubishi Chariot Grandio Super Exceed, which you might expect to shatter the sound barrier, is, alas, better at hauling groceries. The innocent gutting of the English language involved in the following 5 vehicles is particularly close to our hearts.