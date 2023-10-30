Snag this DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for 58% off right now at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit and Black Oxide Drill Bit Set with Pilot Point (13-Piece) combination is a fantastic deal at the current price of $85.46, offering a substantial 58% discount. The 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit is known for its compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for those tight and hard-to-reach spaces. It boasts a high-performance motor that delivers a robust 300 unit watts out, providing ample power for a wide variety of applications. With a high-speed transmission offering two speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm), this drill is versatile, suitable for both fastening and drilling tasks. Additionally, the 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck ensures a secure grip on the bits, preventing slips during operation.

$85.46 at Amazon

Key Features:

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit Compact and lightweight design High-performance motor delivering 300 unit watts out (UWO) Two-speed transmission (0-450 & 1,500 rpm) 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck for secure bit gripping

Black Oxide Drill Bit Set with Pilot Point 135-degree split point tip reduces walking Made from High-Speed Steel for use in wood, metal, and plastic Tapered web design for durability and resistance to breakage Black and gold coating to prevent rust and wear



Complementing this drill, the 13-piece Black Oxide Drill Bit Set with Pilot Point offers a range of practical features. The 135-degree split point tip of the drill bits is designed to reduce walking when drilling into wood, metal, or plastic. These bits are constructed from High-Speed Steel, making them suitable for various materials. The tapered web design enhances durability, making these bits resistant to breakage. Furthermore, the black and gold coating on the bits helps prevent rust and wear, ensuring they remain in excellent condition over time. With this combination, you're equipped with a high-quality drill and a set of versatile drill bits to tackle a multitude of tasks, making it an excellent value for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.