Keeping your tires filled with air is an important piece of car maintenance that many drivers don't take seriously enough. If you weren't aware, "You can improve your gas mileage by 0.6% on average — up to 3% in some cases — by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure," according to fueleconomy.gov and "if a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%," according to Tire Rack.

Luckily, it's easy and affordable to keep your tires inflated! There are tons of great options out there, but it's often easier and feels more comfortable to make purchase decisions with the help of public opinion, so with that in mind, here are the 5 best-selling tire inflators on Amazon right now.

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

The Airmoto air compressor is a little pricier than the other entries on our list, but it comes with two huge benefits: It's cordless and it's tiny. So small, in fact, that it can easily fit in your glove compartment. Like most others, this option has automatic shut-off, an LCD screen and comes with multiple attachment valves and a carrying case. It also runs on a rechargeable battery (and even includes the USB-C cable to do it). If you're looking for something a little more sleek, this is the tire inflator you should check out.

The R8 tire inflator has a compact, easily readable design great for the majority of buyers. It's 6.5" x 5" x 2.8", making it small enough to fit in a glove compartment or under a seat, and the digital LED display shows both the real-time tire pressure and your pressure presets, the status of the product, and can even show errors. It features a 40L/Min cylinder and can inflate tires (215/50 R17) from 26 psi to 35 psi in under a minute. Tesla owners rocking the 235/40 R19 tires will be able to inflate them from 28 psi to 36 psi in about a minute and a half. It's got a 10-foot long power cord with a 2-foot hose, providing about 12 feet of slack for usage. As you'd probably expect, it also has features like automatic shutoff, night mode, and it even has a memory function so you can speed things up on your second use. This inflator can be used on cars, EVs, motorcycles, bikes, sports balls and more.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. It also has a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 23,000 ratings. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

The Fortem air compressor stores its 14-foot power cable within itself, making it super portable. The cable itself plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port. This inflator comes with multiple attachments for car and bike tires, inflatable toys and more, and has a built-in LED flashlight. Like many others, the Fortem has automatic shutoff functionality and allows you to set your desired PSI before starting your inflation. It even comes with a 1-year warranty! Learn more about the Fortem right here.

