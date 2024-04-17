2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance priced from $85,050

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is officially getting a price and will be launching in the U.S. this spring. It’s been about a year and a half since Mercedes announced its new four-cylinder, all-wheel-drive, PHEV high-performance sedan, but your chance to put one in the driveway is closely approaching.

Starting at $85,050, including the $1,150 destination charge, the new C 63 S is a good bit more expensive than the last C 63 Sedan sold here for the 2021 model year. Back then, the standard C 63 started at $69,650, while the C 63 S went for $77,250. Of course, there’s been a whole heck of a lot of inflation since then, so a notable price increase from 2021 to 2024 seemed inevitable.

As a reminder, the new C 63 S E Performance is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and rear-mounted electric motor, combining for 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque – that’s enough to do 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Its electric range isn’t official yet, but we suspect our prediction of around 7 miles (or a tad more) will be close to what its tiny 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack will provide.

We’ll also note that there will be two trim levels for the 2024 C 63 S, with the upper being the Pinnacle model. This adds Augmented Video for navigation, a HUD including AMG content and Mercedes’ Digital Light headlights. You’ll pay $87,100 for this model. Plenty of optional equipment can drive the price up further, as Mercedes says it will offer four optional wheels, an AMG Performance Design package, AMG Night packages and AMG Carbon Fiber packages. The AMG Performance Design Package looks like one you might want, as it adds 20-inch forged wheels, red brake calipers, AMG Track Pace, a rear diffuser blade, larger front flics, side skirt inlets, a unique exhaust finisher and raises the top speed from 155 mph to 174 mph.

Expect initial deliveries to begin this spring for the new, electrified C 63 S.

Related video: