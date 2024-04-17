The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring trim – above the Touring but below the high-performance Sapphire – is set to receive some updates, and its EPA-rated range is finally available.

For starters, you should know that the Grand Touring is the Air’s most powerful model outside of the tri-motor Sapphire. It delivers 819 horsepower and starts at $111,475, including destination. For 2024, the Grand Touring improves by adding the Sapphire’s new heat pump for better cold performance. Lucid says the EPA’s electric range test is more challenging for 2024, but with the new heat pump, its Grand Touring retains the 2023 model’s 516-mile range rating. That allows it to maintain its crown as the longest-range EV on sale in the U.S. today. Expect its cold-weather range to see a notable boost with the enhanced heat pump, too.

Outside the heat pump, Lucid says it’s made enhancements to the electric motor design, battery cell chemistry and thermal characteristics that, together, allow for maximum performance for even longer periods of “spirited driving.” Plus, Lucid says the Grand Touring will charge “about 15-30% faster” than before thanks to improved pre-conditioning while on the way to a charging station. Lucid didn’t provide any specific numbers on the literal charge speed, but the Grand Touring (and Sapphire) both max out at 300 kilowatts right now.

The updated model is available now alongside the rest of the 2024 Air lineup.

Related video: