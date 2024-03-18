Tesla Model Y U.S. price will rise by $1,000 on April 1

Tesla will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000 on April 1, the automaker said on its website.

This follows a March 1 price increase on Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000, to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.

Tesla did not make it explicitly clear if the April increase would come on top of the March increase for the rear-wheel and long-range models, but its reference to "all" Model Y cars would indicate that's the case.

Tesla had temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the U.S. in February, nearly a month after it slashed prices across Europe and China.

"This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: Factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal," CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from Tesla saying prices would go up in March.