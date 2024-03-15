The Macallan and Bentley Motors single malt whisky costs more than a car

Whisky connoisseurs will want to start saving to get their hands on a single malt whisky from Bentley Motors and The Macallan. The bottle costs more than an average car and is part of a collaboration to celebrate the distillery’s 200th anniversary.

“Our collaboration with Bentley Motors and the knowledge exchange we have undertaken as a result has inspired us to see things very differently. In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles,” said Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan. The sideways format upends all that.

The bottle is made from recycled materials used by The Macallan and Bentley Motors. The design consists of a cooper frame, aluminum ribbon and low-carbon leather. It sits inside a leather-lined wooden case made of oak inlay and features Bentley’s Crown Cut Walnut veneer.

“Taking inspiration from the automotive industry, we are showcasing our creative vision and concept development of The Macallan Horizon, which is among the most unique projects we have embarked on in our almost 200-year history,” said Ferras. Placing the entire work of art on its side was meant to invoke the "horizontal trajectory of the automotive world."

According to Vinepair, the whisky was distilled in sherry-seasoned oak casks and smells of plums and dark cherries with traces of cinder toffee, crystallized ginger and charred pineapple.

Before you head to the nearest retailer, you will want to make sure you have the funds for this bottle. It will cost you $51,274.