Red Bull investigating allegation against F1 team boss Christian Horner

Red Bull is investigating a complaint against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner, the Austrian energy drink company said in a statement on Monday without giving any details about the allegations.

The Briton presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 races.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behavior by a female colleague, who complained to the team's parent company.

There was no comment from the team but Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, told the newspaper, "I completely deny these claims."