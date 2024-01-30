2025 BMW M4 refreshed with minor design tweaks, better tech and more AWD power

The 2025 BMW M4 is here, and it’s this generation’s first big refresh. And yes, that means the M4, M4 Competition and the M4’s Convertible variant are all joining in on the fun.

BMW left the powertrains for the standard M4 and M4 Competition (RWD) alone, but the M4 Competition xDrive models (both Coupe and Convertible) are getting a minor boost. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six now produces 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That’s a 20-horsepower increase versus the pre-refresh model, though the torque figure is identical to before. The 0-60 mph times remain the same. And as a refresher, the M4 remains manual-only with 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, while the M4 Competition remains auto-only – with BMW’s 8-speed automatic – and makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Aesthetically, the new M4 models get redesigned LED headlights with a new “arrowhead shape” for the DRLs/turn signals. Meanwhile, the rear taillights gain – as standard equipment – the epic laser light technology that first debuted in the M4 CSL. The Competition models get re-styled badging with the BMW roundel surrounded in black trim and the M badge on the trunklid bordered in silver trim. If you so desire, BMW’s added M design graphics for both the hood and trunk lid in black or red. And if you order the graphics package in combination with the moonroof (which means passing on the carbon fiber roof), then BMW will now paint the roof in black as additional contrast with the body. Lastly, BMW is introducing a new M forged wheel option in a bright silver finish.