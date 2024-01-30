2025 BMW M4 refreshed with minor design tweaks, better tech and more AWD power

The 2025 BMW M4 is here, and it’s this generation’s first big refresh. And yes, that means the M4, M4 Competition and the M4’s Convertible variant are all joining in on the fun.
BMW left the powertrains for the standard M4 and M4 Competition (RWD) alone, but the M4 Competition xDrive models (both Coupe and Convertible) are getting a minor boost. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six now produces 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That’s a 20-horsepower increase versus the pre-refresh model, though the torque figure is identical to before. The 0-60 mph times remain the same. And as a refresher, the M4 remains manual-only with 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, while the M4 Competition remains auto-only – with BMW’s 8-speed automatic – and makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
Aesthetically, the new M4 models get redesigned LED headlights with a new “arrowhead shape” for the DRLs/turn signals. Meanwhile, the rear taillights gain – as standard equipment – the epic laser light technology that first debuted in the M4 CSL. The Competition models get re-styled badging with the BMW roundel surrounded in black trim and the M badge on the trunklid bordered in silver trim. If you so desire, BMW’s added M design graphics for both the hood and trunk lid in black or red. And if you order the graphics package in combination with the moonroof (which means passing on the carbon fiber roof), then BMW will now paint the roof in black as additional contrast with the body. Lastly, BMW is introducing a new M forged wheel option in a bright silver finish.
Turn your attention inside, and the M4 gets BMW’s iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, a huge upgrade over the less-user-friendly iDrive 8 software. It also gets a new steering wheel that sports a flat-bottomed rim, different spokes and a red strip at the 12 o’clock mark. You can spec this wheel design in either leather or Alcantara right from the factory. Meanwhile, a new Dark Graphite trim is the standard finish you’ll find throughout the interior, and a new Polished Aluminum option joins the list of possibilities this year. BMW also adds that the Sensatec dashboard upholstery has a finer grain for a better feel, for those who just love running your hand along a dash.
It’ll also come as no surprise that pricing is up for 2025. We’ll list the new starting prices below for your perusal. The RWD models are both up $1,000 compared to 2024, while the xDrive AWD models are up $2,000. All prices include the $995 destination charge.
BMW M4: $80,095
BMW M4 Competition: $84,195
BMW M4 Competition xDrive: $89,295
BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible: $96,295
