“NASCAR: Full Speed,” is a new streaming series headed to Netflix, and it's aiming to attract the same kind of attention that was captured by Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive” that debuted four years ago. The show will premiere on January 30, the Tuesday before the playoff series resumes inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. A one-minute trailer has just been released.

The five-part series, overseen by executive producer Dale Earnhardt Jr., was announced last summer. In 45-minute chunks, it chronicles the adventures of nine drivers through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in their chase to win the Driver’s Championship.

The full cast of drivers includes Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick. Netflix says the episodes are already completed.

“Drive to Survive” has been criticized for being too much Hollywood and not enough nuts and bolts about racing. Nonetheless, it has been a massive success among F1 fans, and has even attracted an audience new to F1. That series was recently renewed for a sixth season.

The new production is not the first time NASCAR has appeared on Netflix, following the release of a limited series called "RACE: Bubba Wallace," which documented Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace’s 2020 and 2021 seasons as the only Black man in the sport.