Formula E's version of Drive to Survive will hit Roku in January

Motorsport fans who yearn for juicy behind-the-scenes insights might want to circle January 2 on their 2024 calendar. The third season of Formula E's unscripted reality show Unplugged will hit the Roku Channel on that date. It's the first time that the show will be available on Formula E's new streaming home, while fans around the world will be able to check it out on YouTube.

Unplugged will arrive on Roku just 11 days before the motorsport's tenth season starts with the Mexico E-Prix on January 13. That race will also stream on Roku as the platform ventures into live sports.

The latest season of Unplugged follows the events of the 2022-23 Formula E campaign, including a title race that was only decided on the final weekend. Along with the twists and turns and personal drama, the eight-episode season will also highlight some of the motorsport's tech advancements, such as the new Gen3 racecar that drivers had to get to grips with.

In case you need a refresher of what happened in Formula E's last campaign (or you just want to rewatch all the action), it's worth noting that every race from the motorsport's first nine seasons is available to stream on its website. Every Season 10 race will be available on that platform too, albeit one week after each event. Along with Roku, races will air live on Paramount+ and CBS this season.