1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles recalled for potential airbag problem

Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles to inspect for a defect that could prevent airbags from deploying in a crash.

The recall covers several Toyota and Lexus models, with model years from 2020 to 2022:

Toyota:

2020-21 Avalon including hybrid,

2020-22 Camry including hybrid,

2020-21 Highlander including hybrid,

2020-21 RAV4 including hybrid,

2021 Sienna,

2020-21 Corolla.

Lexus:

2021 ES250,

2020-22 ES300h,

2020-21 ES350,

2020-21 RX350,

2020-21 RX450h.

The vehicles are being recalled because sensors in the front passenger seat may be defective and could short-circuit. The sensors determine whether the passenger seat is occupied, based on weight, and could potentially not deploy in a crash.

Dealers will inspect these Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. Customers should receive notification by mid-February 2024 if their cars are in the recall.

Toyota owners wondering if your car might be included in the recall can phone 1-800-331-4331 for details. Lexus owners can call 1-800-255-3987.

You can also visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).