Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer arrives early, but the game won't until 2025

Rockstar has released the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next game in the blockbuster video game franchise a day earlier than expected. Unfortunately you'll have to wait until at least some point in 2025 to play it.

It's been a decade since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V. While fans have been more than able to keep themselves busy with GTA Online and a few re-releases, they've been waiting patiently (or impatiently) for more single-player action. The wait now has a theoretical end with Rockstar revealing the first official look at the game and a 2025 release window.

As indicated by a recent teaser image, leaks and various rumors, GTA VI will be set in Leonida, Rockstar's take on Florida, and largely centered on Vice City, the series' stand in for Miami. Given that the trailer features a ton of Instagram-style live streaming, GTA VI seems to be a contemporary game, rather than one set in the '80s like 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It remains to be seen if those streams are an integral game mechanic, purely narrative tool or just an aesthetic choice for the trailer, though.

It also appears that the game will have a playable female character, Lucia, for the first time in the modern incarnation of the franchise, just as the rumors predicted. Other highlights of the trailer include Florida's swampy Everglades National Park, an airboat, some wildlife and, of course, a strip club.

There's almost zero detail about the broader story of GTA VI, other than Lucia being in prison, presumably at the start of the game. But there are plenty of glimpses of the kind of shenanigans you'll be able to get up to, including your usual robberies and car chases. There's also brief shot of an alligator wandering into gas station store — gut instinct says your character might be behind that. Unfortunately it'll be over a year before we know for sure.