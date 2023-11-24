Partner

Here's what the limos of 8 world leaders look like

Nov 24th 2023 at 6:00AM
President Joe Biden sits in his limousine before departing from San Francisco International Airport. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many world leaders travel in style, using armored luxury vehicles to get around.

While some opt for sedans or SUVs, others use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs. US President Joe Biden, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed "the Beast." And King Charles III uses a custom-built Bentley gifted to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 50 years after she was crowned queen of England.

These are eight of the limousines used by world leaders:

U.S. President Joe Biden

The Beast limo
President Joe Biden's custom Cadillac limo, nicknamed "the Beast." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Joe Biden rides in a Cadillac limousine nicknamed "the Beast," which is the centerpiece of his motorcade. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Aurus Senat
Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat. Sputnik/Mihail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin rides in a limousine made by the Russian luxury brand Aurus, called the Senat.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un Mercedes S600 Pullman Guard
Kim Jong Un's Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard. He also has a car in his fleet that is equipped with a toilet.

King Charles III

King Charles exits his Bentley State Limousine surrounded by soldiers
King Charles III arrives in his Bentley State Limousine to inspect the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles III rides in a custom Bentley State Limousine, selected from a fleet of royal vehicles.

China's President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping drives through San Francisco in a custom Hongqi L5 car
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 14, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping rides in a Hongqi L5.

The Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Toyota Century Royal
Naruhito's Toyota Century Royal. Shutterstock/StreetVJ

Japanese Emperor Naruhito rides in a Toyota Century Royal. There is also a convertible.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600
A Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600 Daimler

Uhuru Kenyatta, the former president of the East African country of Kenya, rode in a Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600.

The Moroccan royal family

Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman
A Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman. Jonathan Evans/Reuters

The Moroccan royal family rides in a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Share This Photo X