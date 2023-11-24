Here's what the limos of 8 world leaders look like

- Many world leaders travel in luxury vehicles.
- Some use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs.
- US President Joe Biden, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed "the Beast."
Many world leaders travel in style, using armored luxury vehicles to get around.
While some opt for sedans or SUVs, others use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs. US President Joe Biden, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed "the Beast." And King Charles III uses a custom-built Bentley gifted to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 50 years after she was crowned queen of England.
These are eight of the limousines used by world leaders:
U.S. President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden rides in a Cadillac limousine nicknamed "the Beast," which is the centerpiece of his motorcade.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin rides in a limousine made by the Russian luxury brand Aurus, called the Senat.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard. He also has a car in his fleet that is equipped with a toilet.
King Charles III
King Charles III rides in a custom Bentley State Limousine, selected from a fleet of royal vehicles.
China's President Xi Jinping
Chinese leader Xi Jinping rides in a Hongqi L5.
The Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Japanese Emperor Naruhito rides in a Toyota Century Royal. There is also a convertible.
Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
Uhuru Kenyatta, the former president of the East African country of Kenya, rode in a Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600.
The Moroccan royal family
The Moroccan royal family rides in a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman.