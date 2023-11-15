Tesla won't sue you for reselling your Cybertruck after all

The Tesla Cybertruck undergoes testing in water. Tesla

Tesla backtracked on apparently plans to sue flippers for up to $50,000.

The Tesla Cybertruck will finally hit the market at the end of the month.

The trapezoidal truck has garnered controversy since its 2019 reveal.

If you were planning on flipping your Cybertruck, it appears you won't face legal ramifications anymore.

An unusual resale clause appears to have been removed from Tesla's terms and conditions for the forthcoming vehicle.

Previously, in a section titled "For Cybertruck Only," Tesla's Motor Vehicle Order Agreement said the company could sue for $50,000 if you sold your Cybertruck within the first year of ownership. The clause also said Tesla could refuse the sale of future vehicles to those who violated this rule.

As of Tuesday morning, that section was scrubbed from the agreement .

It's unclear why Tesla reversed course on this restriction. The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives guessed in an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Monday that Tesla was looking to put guardrails on the Cybertruck resale market while the company works on scaling up production of what CEO Elon Musk has said will be a complex vehicle to build.

"It's a supply-demand issue," Ives said. "This is going to be a tough vehicle to make. You're not going to be able to produce it from a mass perspective – This is just them putting some guardrails."

After four years, the Cybertruck is finally due to start hitting customers' driveways at the end of November.

The trapezoidal truck has garnered lots of attention and polarized car enthusiasts since its 2019 reveal. Some experts have said it has the potential to shake up the truck segment as we know it, while others say Musk has a big learning curve ahead of him .

Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event is set for November 30 at its Texas Gigafactory. Weeks ahead of the event, much is still unknown about the truck.

Related video: