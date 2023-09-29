2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition is 'a truckload of leather'

It's Texas State Fair time, and that means it's Texas-themed pickup time. Toyota rustled up one of its herd for the show, applied a special 1794 brand to its flanks, and called in a Texas partner to create what's called the 2024 Tundra 1794 Limited Edition. It starts with the regular Tundra 1794 Edition in Crew Cab form with the 5.5-foot bed. It can be had in one of four colors — Blueprint, Midnight Black Metallic, Smoked Mesquite or Wind Chill Pearl — all of which are accessorized with gloss black and dark chrome accents. Product planners gave the rig the equivalent of a taller boot heel by adding the Fox 2.5 suspension normally found on the Tundra TRD Pro. The internal bypass shocks with piggyback reservoirs provide a 1.1-inch lift over the 20-inch matte wheels.

The Tundra offers a Saddle tan interior from the factory, but Toyota called their fellow Texans at the Saddleback Leather Company to create what's being called "A truckload of leather." Stitched hides cover everything from the instrument panel to the special pull handle on the rear arm rest. And there's a pair of thin saddlebags hanging low from the front seatbacks. Owners will also get a set of Saddleback Leather accessories, including an overnight bag, a tool roll, a leather-bound owner’s portfolio, a key glove, and in case they've still got gubbins to stash, a small leather pouch.

The automaker's only making 1,500 of these, each identified with a sequentially numbered badge on the instrument panel. The only powertrain available will be the I-Force Max hybrid with a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 making a combined 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Not expected in dealerships until spring of next year, the price hasn't been announced, but the standard pickup starts at $68,255 before options, or $68,680 in the premium Wind Chill Pearl hue.

The 1794 celebrates one of the oldest ranches in Texas, founded by Spanish citizen and Canary Island transplant Colonel Juan Ignacio Perez de Casanova in, you guessed it, 1794, on 4,000 acres granted to him by the Spanish government. His family held onto the ranch until 2003, when they sold to Toyota. The automaker built its two-million-square-foot factory complex there which now pumps out Tundras. Toyota also donated 600 acres to the city of San Antonio, created a 30,000-square foot nature center on the land, and left some of the old ranch buildings standing.

