NACTOY reveals the ‘Best of 2024’ cars, trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday morning at the Detroit Auto Show, with the Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Toyota Prius, Ford Ranger, and Kia EV9 among the 25 vehicles that made the cut.

Called the “Best of 2024” the vehicles were selected from an original field of 52 new or significantly updated models. 50 jurors from North America vote on the prestigious awards. The finalists will be revealed in November at the L.A. Auto Show, with the winners announced in January.

Eight of the 25 semi finalists are electric, a nod to the industry’s increasing focus on EVs.

The awards, also known as NACTOY, date back 30 years. This year, Kia created a special-edition “NACTOY” model of the EV6, which won the utility category last year.

The semifinalists in each category are:

Cars

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Trucks

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty

GMC Canyon

Utilities

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Dodge Hornet

Genesis Electrified GV70

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9

Mazda CX90

Toyota Grand Highlander

Volvo EX30

The author is a NACTOY juror and serves as Treasurer of the board.