2023 Detroit Auto Show Full Coverage
Detroit

NACTOY reveals the ‘Best of 2024’ cars, trucks and SUVs

The 25 semi finalists will vie for top honors to be revealed in January

Sep 13th 2023 at 11:07AM
DETROIT — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday morning at the Detroit Auto Show, with the Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Toyota Prius, Ford Ranger, and Kia EV9 among the 25 vehicles that made the cut.

Called the “Best of 2024” the vehicles were selected from an original field of 52 new or significantly updated models. 50 jurors from North America vote on the prestigious awards. The finalists will be revealed in November at the L.A. Auto Show, with the winners announced in January.

Eight of the 25 semi finalists are electric, a nod to the industry’s increasing focus on EVs.

The awards, also known as NACTOY, date back 30 years. This year, Kia created a special-edition “NACTOY” model of the EV6, which won the utility category last year.

The semifinalists in each category are: 

Cars

  • BMW 5 Series
  • BMW i5
  • Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
  • Ford Mustang
  • Honda Accord
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Subaru Impreza
  • Toyota Crown
  • Toyota GR Corolla
  • Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Trucks

  • Chevrolet Colorado
  • Chevrolet Silverado EV
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Super Duty
  • GMC Canyon

Utilities

  • Chevrolet Blazer EV
  • Chevrolet Equinox EV
  • Dodge Hornet
  • Genesis Electrified GV70
  • Honda Pilot
  • Hyundai Kona
  • Kia EV9
  • Mazda CX90
  • Toyota Grand Highlander
  • Volvo EX30

The author is a NACTOY juror and serves as Treasurer of the board. 

