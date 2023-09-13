NACTOY reveals the ‘Best of 2024’ cars, trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday morning at the Detroit Auto Show, with the Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Toyota Prius, Ford Ranger, and Kia EV9 among the 25 vehicles that made the cut.
Called the “Best of 2024” the vehicles were selected from an original field of 52 new or significantly updated models. 50 jurors from North America vote on the prestigious awards. The finalists will be revealed in November at the L.A. Auto Show, with the winners announced in January.
Eight of the 25 semi finalists are electric, a nod to the industry’s increasing focus on EVs.
The awards, also known as NACTOY, date back 30 years. This year, Kia created a special-edition “NACTOY” model of the EV6, which won the utility category last year.
The semifinalists in each category are:
Cars
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW i5
- Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- Ford Mustang
- Honda Accord
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Subaru Impreza
- Toyota Crown
- Toyota GR Corolla
- Toyota Prius/Prius Prime
Trucks
- Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Silverado EV
- Ford Ranger
- Ford Super Duty
- GMC Canyon
Utilities
- Chevrolet Blazer EV
- Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Dodge Hornet
- Genesis Electrified GV70
- Honda Pilot
- Hyundai Kona
- Kia EV9
- Mazda CX90
- Toyota Grand Highlander
- Volvo EX30
The author is a NACTOY juror and serves as Treasurer of the board.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue