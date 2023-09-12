MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen unveiled as limited-edition 186 mph superbike

Racing-inspired special-edition models aren't limited to the world of cars. Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has unveiled a bike called Brutale 1000 RR Assen that stands out from the model it's based on with a comprehensive list of track-ready weight-saving features.

Named after a race track in Holland, the Assen weighs about 13 pounds less than the regular 1000 RR thanks largely to a long list of carbon fiber parts. The airbox cover, the dashboard harness cover, both fuel tank panels, the headlight cover, the front spoiler, and even the 17-inch wheels are among the components made with the weight-saving composite material. The list of standard features also includes a 5.5-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) instrument cluster, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, Alcantara-upholstered seats, and a navigation system.

Power comes from a 1.0-liter four-cylinder engine fitted with a lighter crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, and lighter pistons. It develops 208 horsepower at a screaming 13,000 rpm and 86 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm in its standard configuration. If you're thinking, "That's about what my year-old CR-V is rated at," remember that this motorcycle tips the scale at around 400 pounds, so less than a lot of V8 engines. MV Agusta quotes a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.1 seconds, and it added launch control and front lift control functions to help riders achieve that figure. Keep the throttle wide open and you'll hit 124 mph in 8.3 seconds on your way to a top speed of over 186 mph.

Brembo provided four-piston front calipers and a two-piston rear caliper to ensure that the Assen stops as well as it goes, while both wheels are fitted with an Öhlins adjustable suspension system. If the stock output won't quite cut it for you, MV Agusta offers a Racing Kit that bundles an Arrow titanium exhaust system with a dedicated control unit, a carbon fiber passenger seat cover, a racing-inspired fuel filler cap, CNC-milled brake and clutch levers, and, last but certainly not least, a bump in peak power to 212 horses available at 13,600 rpm.

On sale now, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen is limited to 300 units worldwide. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.