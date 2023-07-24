Battery fire destroys Lancia Delta Evo-e RX team cars, shuts down World RX event in UK

A battery fire has destroyed both of Speed ONE Racing's electric Lancia Delta World Rallycross cars, Carscoops reports. The two Lancia Delta Evo-e race cars were reportedly in the paddock at Lydden Hill Race Circuit in the UK on Friday morning when a fire originating in one of the cars' battery packs spread and consumed the team's road tent, taking both cars with it. The fire shut down the World Rallycross Championship event while race authorities attempted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"Following a fire in the service area of the Special ONE Racing team at Lydden Hill Race Circuit in Kent, England today (Friday, 21 July), the FIA World Rallycross Championship races scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, 22 July) will not take place while investigations continue regarding the cause of the fire," FIA World Rallycross's promoter said in a statement released Friday.

"The fire began just before 08:45, with fire crews working hard to bring it under control and extinguish it as swiftly as possible. Regrettably, the entire Special ONE Racing area was burnt down, including both of their RX1e cars. There were no injuries and no other racing cars were affected," the statement continued. "The venue was not open to the public as there was no track action scheduled for the day."

The Lancia Delta Evo-e race car is built on the World RX series' spec battery-electric platform supplied by by Austrian firm Kreisel. Its twin motors produce a combined 671 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque. Everything built on top of that chassis is a pure Lancia throwback produced by Green Corp Konnection (GCK), which was responsible for the fenders and wings that make the car look the part. GCK says the race car will do zero to 62 miles per hour in 1.8 seconds.

