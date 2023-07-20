Watch a two-car crash — and the luckiest pedestrian in Argentina

An Argentine woman is lucky to have escaped being seriously injured or killed after two cars collided in a street in La Plata, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Surveillance camera footage shows two vehicles crossing an intersection, crashing into each other, and nearly smashing into a woman crossing a street in La Plata downtown, 50 miles from Buenos Aires.

The shocking video shows the pedestrian trying to cover herself with her hands during the accident as the two cars were ejected in the opposite direction, one crashing into a bus.

Emergency services and bystanders assisted the woman and drivers involved in the accident. According to local authorities, none of the people were seriously injured.