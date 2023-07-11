Morgan Super 3 re-enters the U.S. with three-wheeled distinction

It’s a motorcycle! It’s an automobile! It’s from NASA!
It’s a Morgan … and it’s bound for the United States.
The Super 3 — “3” for the number of wheels and engine cylinders — runs on a Ford-made 1.5-liter motor that churns 118 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 110 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. The tranny is a five-speed manual borrowed from the Mazda MX-5’s parts bin.
While the Morgan Motor Company is historically famous in Britain and Europe, it’s still a puzzling brand to many Americans even after more than a century in business. It maintains only a dozen showrooms in the States, and it’s not embarrassed to charge premium prices for its goods. The Super 3 starts at $53,937 (destination fee is different for each dealer).
The last Morgan available in the United States was the Morgan 3 Wheeler, which ceased production in 2019. Morgan’s four-wheeled models, the Plus Four and Plus Six, are not currently available.
Why is it officially a “motorcycle”? Three wheels notwithstandng, Morgan was required to meet certain federal homologation standards that differ from the European model, including center-mounted headlights, new taillights, turn signals, and reflectors.
There are some impressive specifications on board, however. Morgan claims the Super 3 accelerates to 62 miles per hour in 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. The company expects the combined fuel economy to be 40 miles per gallon, and it weighs only 1,400 pounds.
The suspension comprises a mix of wishbones and a pull-rod layout. The interior is simple, with two digital gauges on the dashboard's center. The seats are available in vinyl, water-resistant leather, technical fabric, and saddle leather with enhanced durability. An optional footwell heater is supposed to add all-season functionality (there are dozens of options and accessories available). A configurator is already up and running.
“It’s a proud moment to see Morgan back in the United States, and we couldn’t have wished for a more exciting, individual, and distinctive model to mark our return with," says CEO Massimo Fumarola, “Super 3 has already received significant interest from Morgan owners and fans in the country, and we can’t wait to see the incredible adventures that our customers will embark upon.”
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue