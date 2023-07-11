Morgan Super 3 re-enters the U.S. with three-wheeled distinction

It’s a motorcycle! It’s an automobile! It’s from NASA!

It’s a Morgan … and it’s bound for the United States.

The Super 3 — “3” for the number of wheels and engine cylinders — runs on a Ford-made 1.5-liter motor that churns 118 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 110 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. The tranny is a five-speed manual borrowed from the Mazda MX-5’s parts bin.

While the Morgan Motor Company is historically famous in Britain and Europe, it’s still a puzzling brand to many Americans even after more than a century in business. It maintains only a dozen showrooms in the States, and it’s not embarrassed to charge premium prices for its goods. The Super 3 starts at $53,937 (destination fee is different for each dealer).

The last Morgan available in the United States was the Morgan 3 Wheeler, which ceased production in 2019. Morgan’s four-wheeled models, the Plus Four and Plus Six, are not currently available.

Why is it officially a “motorcycle”? Three wheels notwithstandng, Morgan was required to meet certain federal homologation standards that differ from the European model, including center-mounted headlights, new taillights, turn signals, and reflectors.

There are some impressive specifications on board, however. Morgan claims the Super 3 accelerates to 62 miles per hour in 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. The company expects the combined fuel economy to be 40 miles per gallon, and it weighs only 1,400 pounds.

The suspension comprises a mix of wishbones and a pull-rod layout. The interior is simple, with two digital gauges on the dashboard's center. The seats are available in vinyl, water-resistant leather, technical fabric, and saddle leather with enhanced durability. An optional footwell heater is supposed to add all-season functionality (there are dozens of options and accessories available). A configurator is already up and running.

“It’s a proud moment to see Morgan back in the United States, and we couldn’t have wished for a more exciting, individual, and distinctive model to mark our return with," says CEO Massimo Fumarola, “Super 3 has already received significant interest from Morgan owners and fans in the country, and we can’t wait to see the incredible adventures that our customers will embark upon.”