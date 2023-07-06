Autoblog Garage Video: Toyota GR Supra and Nissan Z Performance

In case you missed it, we compared the 2023 Toyota GR Supra to the 2023 Nissan Z this week. Check out the full comparison post to read about the pair of sports coupes, but also, check out the video above to get a visual walkthrough of these two sitting side-by-side.

Both the Supra and Z Performance we have on hand are equipped with their available manual transmissions, and both are loaded up with virtually every factory option you can select. On the surface, and from a pure numbers perspective, it looks like the two sports cars couldn’t be more aligned. Driving the two back-to-back reveals that all is not equal, though.

And since there are two cars in this episode of Autoblog Garage, you get to hear from both News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer (myself) about these six-cylinder-powered machines. Once you’re done watching and reading the full comparo, make sure to check out our additional coverage on the Z vs. Supra debate where we look into the aftermarket potential of these two-seat sports cars.

Lastly, come back next week for more new episodes of Autoblog Garage.