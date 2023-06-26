2024 Nissan Z Nismo to be auto-only?

Even with the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z still fresh in dealerships, enthusiasts have been anxiously awaiting details of the hotted-up Nismo variant. In what may come as a startling development to some, an order guide leaked to the New Nissan Z forum suggests that the only gearbox available will be an automatic — and not a dual-clutch unit derived from the GT-R platform, but the same conventional torque-converter unit from the standard Z-car.

If you were paying close attention to Nissan's Nismo teaser video, the existence of an automatic may not be too surprising. We grabbed the following stills from the clip to illustrate the point. As you can see below left, there's no clutch pedal visible; below right, we see wheel-mounted shift paddles. While this is no guarantee, it's a solid indicator that the automatic is at least available for the Nismo model.

But the leaked order guide might just seal the deal. It lists both the existing Sport and Performance models (Proto Spec is expected to be dropped for 2024) in both automatic and manual variants, then the Nismo by itself, and only with the automatic transmission. The order guide also lists a couple of other features exclusively available on the Nismo model, including what appears to be an Alcantara interior trim and a set of Nismo racing stripes. Exterior finish options include black, red, white, grey and silver with a contrasting roof. It does not appear that the Nismo will be available in blue or yellow at launch, which is a shame, because those would easily be our top choices.

Given how close we are to release, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to get official production details from Nissan. For the time being, however, it appears the Nismo Z is going to follow the Subaru WRX GT formula. Here's hoping we're wrong.

