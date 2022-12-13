  2. Video
These wearable electric skates strap on over your shoes

They have a max range of 9.3 miles on a single charge

Dec 13th 2022 at 9:50AM

Roller skating is a fun activity for everyone, but it can be tiring. To make it a little easier, Airtrick has created electric remote-controlled skates that fit right onto the shoes you’re already wearing. Airtrick e-skates were made for fun and last-mile transportation. They’re worn over your shoes and the company claims that the attachment “only takes 5 seconds to put on.” The skates are made from aluminum alloy each weighing 3.3 lbs. Users will have the option to choose between 3 variants of the top trim, A1-Ultra, which has a 150W motor and a 90Wh battery per skate. There are 4 speed modes that riders can adjust to fit their comfort level. The Airtrick A1-Ultra has a max range of 9.3 miles and a top speed of 17 mph. The max weight capacity of these e-skates is 220 lbs. Prices range from $399 to $569. Learn more at airtrick.top

