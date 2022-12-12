Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is a scaled-down tribute to the Mistral

Bugatti unveiled a new variant of the Baby II, its smallest and most affordable model. Inspired by the 1,600-horsepower Mistral introduced in 2022, the Baby II Carbon Edition is a scaled-down replica of the Type 35 that's more advanced than its pocket-sized dimensions suggest.

While the Baby II Carbon Edition blurs the line between a car and a toy, it's built on a carbon fiber architecture and features a long list of carbon fiber parts including the grille bezel and the dashboard. Bugatti removed the regular Baby II's side-mounted spare wheel to keep weight in check, and it gave the car a heritage-laced yellow and black livery reminiscent of the Mistral, though other liveries are available.

The four-spoke, quick-release steering wheel is mounted on the right side of the dashboard but calling the Baby II right-hand-drive wouldn't be accurate. The seat is too small for two full-size adults to sit on and the pedals (which are adjustable and machined from solid aluminum) are located on the left side of the footwell. The fuel pump handle fitted to the original Type 35 now lets the driver select drive, neutral, or reverse, and vintage-looking gauges add a finishing touch to the look. The fuel pressure gauge was notably redesigned as a battery gauge.

Bugatti hasn't released technical details. For context, the regular Baby II is powered by an electric motor that unlocks a 42-mph top speed.

Pricing for the Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition starts at €80,000 (about $84,600 at the current conversion rate) excluding taxes and shipping. That's a bargain for a Bugatti, even a tiny one, but there's a catch: Autoblog learned that only Mistral customers are eligible to order the Carbon Edition. Production will consequently be limited by how many Mistral buyers put down a deposit, so up to 99 units could be built.

