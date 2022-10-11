A documentary on the life of Jessi Combs, a well-known racer, fabricator, and host of automotive TV shows including Autoblog's "The List" video series, is coming out on HBO Max, and the trailer was just released today. You can watch it above.

The documentary will be called "The Fastest Woman On Earth," and it will chronicle the life of Combs and her journey through the automotive world. When she died in 2019 piloting a jet-powered car in the Alvord Desert, Combs’ family said that “Jessi's most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth" and that "she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history."

Throughout the documentary, it looks like we’ll hear from Combs’ family and those who were close to her. Combs touched the lives of many and was deeply entrenched in the industry. In addition to the land speed records she set and races she won, Combs was a host of "Overhaulin", "Extreme 4x4" and "All Girls Garage," a part-time host of "Mythbusters," and appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage."

She was also a co-host of "The List" during its entire 70-episode run from December 2011 through December 2017, which was published on Autoblog and broadcast on the Speed Network in 2013 and Velocity in 2015.

The documentary "The Fastest Woman On Earth" will premiere and be available for streaming on HBO Max on October 20.

Here's an episode of "The List" in which Jessi makes an earlier land-speed record attempt in the North American Eagle: