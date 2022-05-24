This car can transition from land to sea to fight fires

Now that the weather is getting hotter you might expect to see some boats and jet skis roaming the open water, but if you’re out on a lake splish-splashing around, be sure to keep an eye out for this amphibious fire car, too. WaterCar, a company behind many amphibious vehicles, has recently created the Fire Rescue WaterCar. This Jeep-looking vehicle is equipped with a fire nozzle that can pump more than 1,000 gallons of water a minute.

It’s designed to tackle fires on water and near water. The amphibious vehicle can transition from land to sea in “less than 3 seconds.” On the road, Fire Rescue WaterCar has a top speed of 65 mph and in the water it can get up to 45 mph. It's even approved by the United States Coast Guard. While the vehicle can be operated on both salt and fresh water, WaterCar recommends washing the Fire Rescue after saltwater use. The pricing for this amphibious fire fighting water car has not been published yet, but a fully equipped amphibious car without the fire nozzle costs $198,000. Learn more at watercar.com

