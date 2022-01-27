2023 Nissan Z's Canadian order guide leaks

A dealership order guide for the 2023 Nissan Z has leaked. Though it's for the Canadian market, we can expect that the features and grades will closely match those of the U.S. when the highly anticipated sports car comes to market.

Posted by a user at the forum NewNissanZ.com, the order guide offers a detailed look at all the car's features. A grade walk shows that Nissan intends the base model to be the Sport trim with manual transmission. Though pricing has not been revealed, it indicates that Nissan won't be forcing manual buyers into a more expensive trim, like on the Honda Civic Si or Mazda 3, just for the privilege of rowing your own.

From there, the next level up, with either the 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic, is the Performance trim, which comes with larger wheels and brakes, upgraded seats, rev matching and a clutch-type limited slip differential. There's more, which we've detailed before in a full breakdown.

The order guide also reveals the available colors that will grace the Z. In Canada, at least, there will be two solid colors on offer: Black Diamond Metallic and Gun Metallic, a dark gray that, at least in name, hearkens back to the legendary R32 Skyline GT-R. Five more colors will be offered in a two-tone finish: Boulder Grey, Passion Red, Everest White Pearl, Yellow and Blue. All of those will be paired with a black roof.

Some of those colors differ in name from the U.S. For example, Americans will get far more evocative names like Seiran Blue, or Ikazuchi (Japanese for "thunder") Yellow, as seen on the concept. However, it's missing two colors slated for the U.S.: Brilliant Silver, a two-tone, and a solid called Rosewood Metallic, expected to be a dark burgundy.

The guide also shows which of four interior colors — black, blue, yellow or red — will be offered with which exterior color. Sign us up for Everest White on red, please.

The guide also goes into detail on the ADAS features that will be offered, like intelligent emergency braking for both pedestrians and cyclists, and Intelligent cruise control that will be available with the manual transmission. This being Canadian-spec, a standard engine block heater is included for the 400-horsepower, 350-pound-foot, twin-turbo V6.

Lastly, it appears that Canadian dealers will receive only an initial allocation of one car each, whether Sport or Performance, manual or automatic. The limited launch edition Proto spec, which has unique bronze wheels and yellow brake calipers, will be allocated to the most successful dealers based on historical sales. So, if you're a Canadian reader and would like to be among the first to reserve a new Z, you'll have to act quickly.