Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 returns to 'Rocket League' | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

The Ecto-1 is back in the "Rocket League" item shop

In celebration of the new Ghostbusters movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Rocket League" is bringing the iconic Ecto-1 back to the item shop, this time with more goodies than ever before. Now through Nov. 22 players will be able to pick up the Ecto-1 bundle for 1,100 credits, which includes:

Ecto-1 Vehicle

Ecto-1 Reel Life Decal

Ecto-1 Reel Afterlife Decal

Ecto-1 Engine Audio

Ecto-1 BK Wheel

Spirits Boost

RTV Trail

In addition to the Ecto-1 bundle, players will also have an opportunity to pick up the legendary Stay Puft goal explosion, so you'll once again be able to summon a giant marshmallow man to flex on your opponents every time you score. Excitingly, the goal explosion will also be available in painted variants for the first time. Check out the teaser above to see the items in action.

"Gran Turismo 7" dropped a new teaser video about tuning your cars

In the latest "GT7" teaser, we're given a behind-the-scenes look at some of the tuning capabilities that will be available in the upcoming game. It looks like there's going to be a huge amount of customization potential and it all looks stunning, running on the Playstation 5. Check it out below.

"Farming Simulator 22" has a new trailer and boy does it look farm-y

If you like tractors, harvesters, and all manner of gigantic heavy machinery, then "Farming Simulator" is the series for you. "Farming Simulator 22" is on the horizon and a new trailer just dropped for the game showing off, specifically, all of the exciting new vehicles available to players. The vehicle fleet will include an astonishing 400+ "authentically digitized machines and tools." Check out a handful of them in the trailer below.