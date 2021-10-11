This Toyota Land Cruiser is worth nearly $250k and you can win it here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The Ford Mustang, specifically a GT350, was always my grail car growing up around Detroit, but after moving out to Colorado, I started looking for something that could handle terrain. After getting behind the wheel of six generations of Toyota Land Cruisers, I found my match in the FJ 40-series, just like this one Omaze is raffling.



Win a Custom FJ40 Toyota Land Cruiser - Enter at Omaze

This FJ40 was built by the FJ Company, so while it looks like a classic Land Cruiser, it’s got a few upgrades, like a 4.0-liter supercharged V6 that makes 300 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, quite a bit more than the original. On top of that, according to Omaze, are “RECARO Specialist heated seats, FJ Co. custom 16” aluminum wheels, rigid LED headlights and fog lights, Warn winch, modern FJ Co. gauges, reverse camera with screen display, leather interior, custom A/C and heating system, updated FJ70 suspension, classic off-roading jerrycan mounted to the back” which means you’ll have an FJ40 that is as comfy as a luxury SUV, with a price tag of almost a quarter-million dollars to match.

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. According to Omaze, “regionally, nationally and globally, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. Support from generous donors like you can help give the patients and families at UPMC Children’s Hospital hope, healing, and healthier tomorrows.“

If you want this opportunity to own this off-road icon, enter here. The deadline to enter is October 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.