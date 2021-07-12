Jaguar redesigned the F-Type for 2021, and you can win one here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Before it was redesigned for the 2021 model year, the Jaguar F-Type was one of the best-looking vehicles on the market. The same can be said for the updated version. What also hasn’t changed is the fact that, while it looks great, it sounds even better. Thanks to a supercharged V8 that makes 575 horsepower, the growl of the F-Type can be heard long before you see it coming. Oh, it’ll turn heads. It’s also quite a bit of fun to drive too. And Omaze is giving one away.

Win a 2021 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we thought of the F-Type when we first drove it last summer:

“Being behind the wheel of the V8-powered F-Type R also remains an absolute hoot. You sit low in the cockpit, looking out over the long hood — we couldn’t see the end of it without raising the seat up a smidge. The round steering wheel is large for a sports car, and while the leather is supple and grippy, it was tough to find a position where our hands were comfortable and our fingers could reach the clicky metal paddle shifters. Two seat types are available on F-Type models, but the more aggressive 'Performance' seats come standard on the R. They’re plenty bolstered, but wide enough to not be restricting on longer journeys.

“The supercharged V8 fires up with a loud snarl, but a new Quiet Start mode can tone it down by closing the valves in the exhaust at startup. Your next-door neighbors will appreciate this feature, as the F-Type R is one of the loudest vehicles with a factory exhaust we’ve ever tested. The engine and exhaust dominate the experience of the car from start to finish. Volume levels range from extremely loud to how the hell is this legal?

“Jaguar claims 60 mph comes in just 3.5 seconds, so acceleration within the speed limits is short-lived. This engine’s nature, the way it makes power, is the most alluring part of the acceleration. You don’t have to wait that split second for a couple turbos to spin up. The power is simply here, and there’s zero disconnect between your right foot and the Jag bounding forward. Don’t shift before max horsepower comes on at 6,500 rpm, either, as the feeling of forward thrust just gets stronger the more you wind it out. The immediacy of this powertrain’s response and the savage noises exiting out those four pipes make the F-Type R one of the best right-pedal-stomping experiences in the world.”

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit the British Academy of Film and Television Arts LA. Per Omaze, “British Academy of Film and Television Arts LA (BAFTA LA) focuses on championing creativity, opportunity and social change for all through the transformative power of film, games and television. Their Access for All initiative spans from life-changing local community outreach to an international celebration of talented emerging filmmakers from around the globe; giving opportunity and inspiration to emerging talent, regardless of personal background and circumstances.”

If you want this head-turning Jaguar in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is August 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

