Mercedes leaks sensitive information on 1,000 customers

Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was inadvertently made accessible on a cloud storage platform.

No Mercedes-Benz system was compromised and no files were maliciously misused, the company added.

The data accidentally made accessible comprised self-reported credit scores, driver license and Social Security numbers and credit card information entered by customers and interested buyers on dealer and company websites between January 2014 and June 2017.

Mercedes said persons affected will be offered a complimentary two-year subscription to a credit monitoring service.

VW earlier this month said data on 3.3 million customers or shoppers at its Audi brand had inadvertently been leaked.